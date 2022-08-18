LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika says the recent break-in at his residence which led to the shooting dead of one intruder by a police officer did not seem like an ordinary theft attempt. Earlier this week, a Police officer who was performing guard duties at the Minister’s residence in Chingola gunned down a suspected criminal after he jumped over the perimeter war, armed with a machete. Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident in a statement saying the officer initially fired a warning shot to try and scare away the intruder who was advancing towards him, but when he continued advancing, the officer shot him in both legs, with a view of maiming him. “Shooting incident reported at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.