PF national chairperson Davies Chama says President Hakainde Hichilema hates PF with passion but seems to like projects which the former ruling party initiated. In an interview, Chama said for the rest of his term, President Hichilema would be preoccupied with commissioning PF projects rather than launching his own. “He hates the PF with a passion but you know what he doesn’t hate about PF? It is commissioning projects that we started, that is the only thing he doesn’t hate about PF. And you know, the projects that we have done will keep him busy for another one year or two years, commissioning. All the projects that we have done will keep him busy because we have a backlog of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.