ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says it’s none of the former ruling party’s business that some former ministers acquired loans from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga recently lamented that former PF ministers were failing to repay the loans they acquired from CEEC. Mubanga said he would soon name them, as well as their companies, in Parliament in order to compel them to repay. And in an interview, Lubinda said he could not offer any advice to those that borrowed because it was neither his nor the party’s business. “I don’t know them and I don’t know what they borrowed and what they borrowed for. So I’m not part of their agreement…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.