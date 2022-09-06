ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party takes pride in having worked extremely hard by designing and raising money for various infrastructure projects. In an interview, Lubinda said PF did not feel pained when President Hakainde Hichilema continuously commissioned their projects because, in this world, there were “producers and also consumers”. “It doesn’t pain us at all because everyone knows when Hakainde goes to commission the Hydropower station that we rehabilitated, and he does it in 11 months without him having even visited that place to ground break, people know that he is just commissioning what we did, why should it pain us? We did not do that for our own sake, we did that for Zambia…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.