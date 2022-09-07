IN THIS AUDIO, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says she thinks Sean Tembo is in love with her and that even when he looks at his wife, he sees her. And Kasanda says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi is an empty tin whose outward appearance looks like a man. Tembo, who is Patriots for Economic Progress leader, was on Thursday last week arrested after posting, “Bally’s menstruation is here again. Fuel prices to be revised tomorrow”, on his Facebook page. This attracted widespread criticism from various stakeholders and the women’s movement. However, Nawakwi was quoted by some online publications supporting Tembo’s menstruation remarks and further wondering why President Hichilema was now locking up people for using the word “menstruation”. On day…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.