VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged the clergy not to view politics as the devil’s territory. Speaking when she met religious leaders under the Ndola Christian Ministers’ Fellowship, Tuesday, Vice-President Nalumango said politics did not make one a sinner. “What we are doing is the work of God, that is why I tell you [that] don’t keep seeing politics as the devil’s territory. I am not the devil myself. What I am saying, men and women of God, this message I will continue because tomorrow I will not be sitting there, somebody must sit there and that somebody must be a God-fearing person. So where do we get them if not from you Christians who keep condemning politics? Politics don’t make…...
Menu