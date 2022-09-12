ACTIONAID country director Nalucha Ziba says it’s of concern that the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) has failed to develop a comprehensive payroll system, arguing that accounting irregularities are too high for a country struggling to end poverty. Responding to a query on the Auditor General’s Report on the Audit of Government Payroll for the years ended December 31, 2017 to 2021 which revealed accounting related irregularities in amounts totalling K2,629,735,506, Ziba said government should ensure strong systems to effectively administer the payroll to rid it of ghost workers. “The recent findings of the Auditor General’s Special Report on the Government payroll for the financial years from 2017 to 2021 are of great concern. The revealed irregularities are in amounts…...



