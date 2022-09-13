CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says the UPND is practicing gutter politics by using the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to block opposition members from taking part in elections. And Sangwa says Justice minister Mulambo Haimbe insulted the people’s intelligence by holding a press conference to give a narrow, partisan and juvenile interpretation of the decision of the Constitutional Court. In an interview, Monday, Sangwa said UPND was on a path to destroy Zambia’s democracy in a manner that was worse than what former president Edgar Lungu did. “This Bowman Lusambo thing is annoying. You can’t have the President going to campaign in an election that he knows is illegal. This is a new low for this country, ok,…...



