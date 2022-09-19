UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says those calling for the removal of ruling party Secretary General Batuke Imenda must use proper channels of communication for their grievances to be addressed. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says the party’s Luangwa loss is an indication that something could have been done better on the ground. On Saturday, UPND youths from Kanyama constituency protested over the party’s defeat in Luangwa, saying losing to PF signified a lack of innovation at grassroots level. The youths further moved a no confidence vote in Imenda. Commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa asked the protestors to use proper communication channels, further reminding them that it was not automatic for all demands to be met. “It should be done in a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.