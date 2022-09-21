RENOWNED billionaire Elon Musk says he looks forward to providing Starlink service to the people of Zambia. And Technology Minister Felix Mutati says Starlink Business Operations offers high speed world-class broadband internet which can be picked from any part of the world through satellite. President Hakainde Hichilema recently held talks with Starlink Business Operations vice-president Chad Gibbs on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th UN General Assembly where he discussed partnership possibilities in high-speed internet in Zambia. And Musk, who was responding to a tweet from Presidential Advisor for Economic Affairs Jito Kayumba, tweeted; “Looking forward to providing Starlink service to the people of Zambia!” Kayumba had earlier on tweeted that the President’s engagement with the team from SpaceX and…...



