ELEVEN people have died in a fatal road accident which occurred this morning at the junction of the University of Zambia along Great East Road, involving a ZNS low bed truck and a Toyota Hiace carrying 14 passengers. Meanwhile, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has expressed shock at the rate at which road traffic accidents are occurring lately, saying he will engage his Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security counterpart in order to reconsider road traffic checkpoints. In a statement, Saturday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accident occurred due to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who lost control of the vehicle and hit into the ZNS low bed truck head-on that was in…...



