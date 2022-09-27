THE Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday questioned former agriculture minister and Masaiti PF member of parliament Michael Katambo in connection with a maize deal between him and former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela. In May this year, Chitotela’s lawyer gave some documents to News Diggers! in which the Pambashe PF member of parliament stated that he entered into a contract to supply 2,800 metric tonnes of white non-GMO maize with Katambo for the contract sum of US$406, 000 on March 29, 2018. But in an interview, Katambo had refuted this, saying the maize he bought from Chitotela was worth K575,000 and not US$406,000, arguing that he didn’t even hold a dollar account. Impeccable sources confirmed yesterday that Katambo was summoned over his maize…...



