THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Lusaka businessman for possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime worth over K12 million. In a statement, Thursday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono stated that Francis Muchemwa, popularly known as “Commander Two”, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested a Lusaka Businessman for possession of property worth over K12 million suspected of being proceeds of crime. Francis Muchemwa, 38, of L/26392/M in Silverest area Chongwe, also popularly known as Commander Two, has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i)…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.