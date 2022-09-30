PETAUKE Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda says he is aware that people are always mocking him for being uneducated, but that does not prevent him from adequately representing his constituents. And Banda says going to welcome President Hakainde Hichilema does not mean that he intends to join UPND, arguing that all members of parliament pledged their allegiance to the Head of State. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Banda said he wasn’t bothered by the mockery because he was confident in who he was. “I’ve been a victim of the social media for the past five years. I’m sure you’ve seen people mocking me on my education background and [they] also accuse me of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.