JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says former president Edgar Lungu should be careful what he wishes for, urging him to allow investigations to take place. And Haimbe says Lungu should resist being used to fight political battles. Meanwhile, Haimbe says Lungu should not compare himself to President Hakainde Hichilema, an accomplished businessman, because everyone knows what the former head of state’s economic standing was before getting into office. Commenting on Lungu’s decision to dare President Hichilema to remove his immunity in an interview, Haimbe said the process to lift his immunity would be initiated once some evidence pointed to wrongdoing on the former president’s part. “On this particular one obviously, the former head of state appears to think that he is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.