UPND Northwestern province youth Chairperson Bruce Kanema has warned all opposition political party leaders to desist from disrespecting President Hakainde Hichilema because they will be beaten. And Kanema says the only reason party youths cannot beat up PeP leader Sean Tembo is that his mental faculties are not intact. But Tembo says he is ready to defend himself from any possible attacks. Speaking when all 10 provincial UPND youth chairpersons briefed the press on Saturday afternoon, Kanema warned that UPND had strong youths who were capable of beating. “Whoever is lying that the UPND does not have strong youths that can beat, it’s a blue lie. We are just disciplined youths, but I can assure you that when it comes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.