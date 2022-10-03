GREEN Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary John Msimuko has implored royal authorities to open up their lands to activities that are commercial in nature and aim to promote traditional values and activities. And Livingstone City Mayor Constance Muleabai has implored corporate institutions to partner with local authorities in promoting the greening agenda, saying CDF funds alone are not enough to achieve the green agenda goal. The duo was speaking during the launch of the Zambezi Live Light Climate Festival, Friday. The festival will bring different stakeholders from within the country and region to have conversations around climate change. The Mukuni Royal Establishment has allocated land for the hosting of the festival which will be held in Livingstone next year in…...



