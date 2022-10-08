MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has with immediate effect dissolved the board of the National Road Fund Agency due to its failure to pull together as a “united team”. The NRFA board recently passed a vote of no confidence in its chairperson, Joe Mutwale, accusing him of abusing his position, among other things. The board also wrote to Dr Musokotwane, demanding that appropriate action must be taken against Mutwale following the wrangle. The vote of no confidence in Mutwale was passed during the first ordinary board meeting of the NRFA held on September 26, 2022, where several governance incompetences were pointed out against him. According to board meeting minutes contained in documents obtained from the Ministry…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.