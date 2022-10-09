The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has taken over the welfare of the 13 abduction survivors, following the completion of their medical examinations. In a statement, Saturday, Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba said the young ladies, who are in good spirits, are currently in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare who have provided a place of safety. “The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services have taken over the welfare of the survivors of abduction following the completion of their medical examinations. The 13 young ladies who were rescued from the abductors on Monday, 3rd October 2022 had been undergoing medical check ups in Lusaka to ascertain their health statuses and establish…...



