GOVERNMENT says a total of 9,890 pensioners were paid their dues from 2017 to 2021. Asked in Parliament by Bangweulu PF member of parliament Anthony Kasandwe how many pensioners were paid countrywide from 2017 to 2021, year by year and how many pensioners were not paid as of December 2021, acting Finance and National Planning Minister Brenda Tambatamba said 9, 890 were paid, and that the total amount disbursed was K5.29 billion. “The total number of pensioners who were paid from 2017 to 2021, year by year are as follows: 2017 number of pensioners 3, 771, and the amount of money that was paid was K1.55 billion; 2018 pensioners that were paid were 1, 252, in the amount of K645…...



