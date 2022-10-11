THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Friday, October 21, 2022 as the date for the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections. The commission has also prescribed Thursday October 11 to Thursday October 20, 2022 as the period for campaigns for the two by-elections. In a statement signed by the three ECZ commissioners, Ali Simwinga, Vincent Mukanda and Ndiyoi Mutiti, Tuesday, the commission also noted that two candidates had rescinded their decisions to withdraw from the race. “As the public may be aware, the by-elections for Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies were scheduled to take place on 15th September 2022. However, the Commission could not proceed to conduct the by-elections following the High Court ruling delivered on 13th September 2022, staying/suspending the election…...



