HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says nurses who want to be modelling in health facilities are in the wrong profession and should instead join the aviation or modelling industry because patients are not interested in such. Speaking during the handover and commissioning ceremony of Kafue College of Nursing Multi-disciplinary Clinic Training Centre, Tuesday, Masebo said she wanted to see qualified and real nurses with short hair, nails, and in flat shoes. “The past has to change, we want qualified nurses, truly qualified. We want to get away from nurses who are modeling, because the profession of nursing is not for modeling, it’s a noble call. A noble call to serve, to look after the sick. And I’m looking for a time…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.