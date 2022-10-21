LOCAL Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani says the Commission received 33,639 applications against 927 vacant positions advertised for local authorities countrywide. And Sejani says getting promoted in the service won’t depend on how long one has worked but on performance. Speaking at a press briefing, Friday, Sejani said 2,056 candidates had been shortlisted for final consideration. “We decided to advertise so that Zambians must compete for various positions as a way of injecting fresh blood in the system. We did this in order to serve notice to our colleagues working in the Local Government Service Commission that from now onwards we will not rely on how long you remain in the system to be promoted. There are many of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.