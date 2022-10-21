L-r: Intelligent Mobility Solutions board chairman Walid El Nahas, lawyer Jonas Zimba and former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda when they appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on January 28, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda for allegedly stealing and burning a court record of the RTSA speed camera corruption case. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said this is a case in which Chanda was jointly charged with Walid El Nahas and Zindaba Soko before it was discontinued through a Nolle Prosequi on May 12, 2020. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda for Theft of a court record and Destroying evidence contrary to the laws of Zambia. Brief facts of the matter are that Chanda, a male aged 50 years of house number 67…...