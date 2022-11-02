MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwimbu has announced the waiver of Visa requirements for selected countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, the Gulf States, the European Union, among others. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said nationals of the said countries would not require a Visa to enter Zambia. He, however, said the waiver of the Visa requirement did not guarantee entry into Zambia as the final decision rests with the immigration officer at the port of entry. “I now wish to announce the waiver of the Visa requirement for the following countries: United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, the Gulf States (Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.