MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has suspended the entire Kafue Town Council for a period not exceeding 90 days over alleged land administration scandals. Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says police have detained the UPND cadres that clashed in Kafue on Thursday. At a media briefing, Friday, Nkombo also announced the appointment of Able Siwaki as Kafue town council administrator during the suspension period. “Suspension of the honourable councilors – the councilors of Kafue are suspended from performing their functions under the Act from the day of the publication of this order. The name of the administrator contained in schedule number two is that of a man who answers to the name…...



