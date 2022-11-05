UPND has scooped all three council chairperson by-elections in Mkushi, Mwense and Lusangazi districts. And President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the UPND members across the country for ensuring that the party won the elections with a resounding victory. UPND has also emerged victorious in 19 ward elections out of the 21, with PF having scooped only two. In Mkushi, UPND candidate Melson Chilemu polled 6, 754 votes, beating the closest rival from the Patriotic Front Mabvuto Nyirenda who polled 6, 267. Socialist Party candidate Evans Bwalya came out third with 704 votes. 13, 970 electorates voted from the 54, 487 registered voters, with a total of 245 rejected ballots. In the Mwense Town Council Chairperson by-election, UPND candidate Stephen Chikota…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.