POLICE say former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu is still in their custody and may appear before the Magistrate Court either today or on Tuesday. On Friday, police arrested Zulu for another offence of Conversion not Amounting to Theft in relation to a Toyota Land Cruiser VX, worth K955,000, assigned to him while serving at State House. This was after he was earlier jointly arrested with Rafick Kakonde for the offences of assault and threatening violence which occurred in 2019. Kaizer has been detained since his arrest earlier last week. In an interview, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale, however, refuted social media reports that Zulu was detained at Chimbokaila correctional facility. “He is in police custody…...



