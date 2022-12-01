POLICE in Lusaka have shot dead a 32-year-old man commonly known as Fresher, believed to have been behind a spate of aggravated robberies involving vehicles and attacks on Yango drivers. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspect was spotted in Lusaka’s Chunga area. “Police in Lusaka have shot dead one suspect identified as Marlon Mutakasha aged 32 commonly known as Fresher. The suspect who is believed to have been behind a spate of Aggravated Robberies involving motor vehicles and attacks on Yango drivers was spotted in Lusaka’s Chunga area. Police officers, acting on a tip off from a member of the public who managed to get the registration number of the vehicle the…...



