POLICE in Mkushi have recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which five people died while 16 others sustained serious injuries. According to police, involved in the accident was a driver, Oliver Mondoka, 42, of Solwezi who was driving a Toyota Regius Hiace Bus with 20 passengers on board, consisting of footballers for Solwezi Academy Queens. In a statement, police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi said the accident happened on December 3 around 03:00 hours along Great North road in Mkushi district. “Police in Mkushi have recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which five people have died while 16 others sustained serious injuries. Involved was a driver Oliver Mondoka aged 42 of Stadium area in Solwezi who was…...
