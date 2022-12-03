POLICE in Mkushi have recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which five people died while 16 others sustained serious injuries. According to police, involved in the accident was a driver, Oliver Mondoka, 42, of Solwezi who was driving a Toyota Regius Hiace Bus with 20 passengers on board, consisting of footballers for Solwezi Academy Queens. In a statement, police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi said the accident happened on December 3 around 03:00 hours along Great North road in Mkushi district. “Police in Mkushi have recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which five people have died while 16 others sustained serious injuries. Involved was a driver Oliver Mondoka aged 42 of Stadium area in Solwezi who was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.