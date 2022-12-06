(r) Minister counselor and deputy head of mission at the Chinese embassy Lai Bo and (l) Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu unveil the plaque during the Public Security Information System “Safe City Project”30th August 2022 – Zambia Police

THE Chinese Embassy says China has embarked on a journey to build itself into a modern socialist country, and further aims to realise socialist modernisation by 2035. The embassy states that this path will create a new form of human advancement, and will offer a choice for countries that wish to achieve rapid development and modernisation while maintaining independence from outside interference. Giving highlights on the recently held 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in an interview, Embassy Minister Counsellor Lai Bo said his country wanted to realise socialist modernisation by 2035. “The 20th National Congress of the CPC came to a successful conclusion recently. This important meeting took place at a critical time as China embarks…...