THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale for corrupt practices involving over $573.9 million in relation to the procurement of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet. The Commission has also arrested Mwale for allegedly fraudulently diverting 65,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer belonging to government to a private entity. In a statement, Thursday, ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Mwale had been charged with three counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure, among other charges. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Permanent Secretary at the ministry of defence Stardy Mwale for corrupt practices involving more than $573.9 million in relation to the procurement of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet. Mwale,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.