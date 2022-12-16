FORMER Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa, who was recently arrested for corrupt practices involving over US$2.9 million, says he can’t say anything further about his arrest because the matter will be heard in court. On Wednesday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Shawa had been charged with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure or guidelines relating to procurement. He said Shawa allegedly failed to follow applicable procedures in the manner he authorised the payment of over US$2.9 million from the Ministry account to Synite Quarries account and approved payment to the said Company without following laid down procedures as prescribed by law. And in an interview, Shawa said the said matter…...



