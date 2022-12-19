POLICE in Lusaka have arrested five people in connection with the theft which occurred at Muvi television, early Saturday morning. In a statement, Sunday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said police had managed to recover some of the stolen items. He said the incident was believed to have occurred between 01:00 hours and 05:00 hours on Saturday. “Police in Lusaka have apprehended five suspects in connection with the breaking-in and theft that occurred at MUVI television station. Police have also recovered some of the stolen items among them three television sets, a pay point visa machine and a Central Processing Unit. The five suspects are all detained in police custody while investigations have intensified. On December 17, 2022…...
