UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the load shedding being experienced has been caused by low water levels, which she says is an act of God. In an interview, Imenda said when UPND promised to end load shedding earlier, it was looking at factors which had nothing to do with acts of nature. “When you plan something to say you are going to do this, it is an assumption that all things being equal, meaning without any external shock. The load shedding that we experienced in the immediate past years had nothing to do with the act of nature, it had something to do with operations, planning or lack of it. When we said we were going to end…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.