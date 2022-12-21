POLICE on the Copperbelt has launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old Kalulushi man who beat his 14-year-old son to death after suspecting him of stealing a K200. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said Ernest Chipema beat up his son using a slasher and fists after he denied stealing the K200. “Murder occurred on 18th December 2022 at 20:00 hours in Makeni area, Kalulushi, in which Gertrude Nambela aged 50, occupation housewife, reported that her son by the name of J Chizhika Chipema aged 14 of the same abode died after being beaten by his father namely Ernest Chipema aged 50 of the same address and other details not known. Brief facts are that the deceased’s father lost…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.