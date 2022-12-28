ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Chrispin Moyo says the gains made so far in the health sector have the potential of being negated by government’s failure to procure drugs. In an interview, Dr Moyo said the supply chain of all medical commodities in the country including drugs still remained a huge concern. “I will talk about the recruitment of health workers. Our biggest challenge to deliver health care is that you need health care workers everywhere. We recruited 11,500 plus health care workers which is a huge boost to the human resources. Secondly, we’ve seen the financing has been excellent. The government releases the grants to all grant aided institutions. Not only are they timely but also they have been…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.