Ministry of Information and Media Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says he is ready to be investigated over the purchase of a luxurious car that he bought as a gift for his wife. In an interview, Kawana said anyone who suspects that the money used was obtained through corrupt activities should report him to the Anti-Corruption Commission or any other investigative wing. “People are free to report me to the police, report me to the Anti Corruption Commission, report me to the DEC. They can even go and report me to the FBI, CIA, they are free. I’ve done nothing wrong, I’m open. I should be afraid of what? The people are suspecting that I used money which was corruptly obtained or…...



