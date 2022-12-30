Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Prof Lackson Kasonka addresses delegates at the Inspection Report on the Use of General Access Points for the Provision of Financial Services on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka says the ministry anticipates a new COVID-19 wave, but urged people not to be be alarmed. Following an emergency meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Health made various resolutions including a directive that all health facilities should test all in-patient admissions and symptomatic out-patients. In an interview, Prof Kasonka said his ministry observed some kind of rise in Covid-19 cases, including a few deaths. “What we have always said is that COVID is not over, it is still around. COVID will not be over anywhere till it is over everywhere. You heard about COVID in China? So it is only a flight away from…...