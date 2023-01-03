VARIOUS teacher unions have welcomed the cancellation of the automatic progression of learners to grade eight, saying it was putting pressure on secondary school teachers as well as pupils. Last week, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima announced the cancellation of the automatic progression of learners from primary to secondary education. In an interview, Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) Director of Public Relations Godwin Maseka said some learners progressed to grade eight without knowing how to read or write. “The automatic [progression] brought a challenge in that we had learners who were able to progress to grade eight and yet they were not able to read and write. Sitting for exams was the only passport for them to progress to grade…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.