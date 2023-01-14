LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has directed the Lusaka City Council and all local authorities to clear out street vendors trading in undesignated areas by Monday. Nkombo has also directed restaurants, bars, taverns, and casinos to maintain high sanitary and hygiene standards while facilitating mask-wearing and social distancing. Addressing the media, Friday, Nkombo said local Authorities would be required to enhance enforcement and ensure that all vendors traded from designated places to avert the outbreak of cholera and diarrheal diseases. “Another factor contributing to the exacerbation of Covid-19 and diarrheal diseases is street vending. Under Statutory Instrument No. 18 of 2018 on Street Vending and Public Nuisance, street vending is prohibited. The government under the provisions of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.