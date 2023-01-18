THE National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (NAC) has announced the appointment of Professor Lloyd Mulenga as its acting director general, taking over from Dr Connie Osborne. In a statement, NAC Acting Chairperson Zoonadi Ngwenya said Prof Mulenga, who is also Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases, takes over from Dr Osborne whose three-year contract of employment at NAC came to an end recently. “The National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (NAC) announces the separation of the Director General, Dr Connie Osborne with the organisation and the subsequent appointment of Professor Lloyd Mulenga as Acting Director General. Dr Osborne’s three-year fixed term contract of employment at NAC ended on January 2, 2023. The Council has wished Dr Osborne who is a Zambian medical consultant pediatrician…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.