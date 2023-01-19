POLICE say three people have died in Chongwe while two others have survived with injuries in an underground mine accident after a rock fell on them. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified the deceased as Shi, a Chinese national aged 40, Bupe Malambo, 21, and Robert Hawele, 22. “Police in Lusaka have received a report of Mine accident in which three people died while two survived with injuries after a rock fell on them underground. The incident occurred today, January 19, 2023 around 08:20 hours in Kasenga B area of Chongwe District. The deceased have been identified as Shi who is a Chinese national aged 40, Bupe Malambo aged 21 and Robert Hawele aged 22,…...
