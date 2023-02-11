INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has expressed displeasure over what he terms as continued attacks by Chishimba Kambwili on his office. In a statement, Friday, Kajoba said Kambwili in his recent social media post called him a figurehead. “We wish to express displeasure on the continued attacks by Chishimba Kambwili against the Office of the Inspector General of Police. Mr Kambwili in a recent posting on social media platform is heard making assertions that the Inspector General of Police is a figurehead and that a named senior Police officer at State House is one running the Zambia Police Service. We are forced to respond to his constant rantings against the Office of the Inspector General and other senior Police…...



