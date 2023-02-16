LUSAKA Central UPND member of parliament Mulambo Haimbe says everyone is affected by the high cost of living, but people should avoid finger-pointing. And Haimbe has described the PF as irresponsible characters, saying they celebrate every crisis despite leaving the country in a mess. In an interview, Haimbe assured that people’s fortunes will soon improve. “We shouldn’t forget that a huge debt burden was left, including unsustainable debt from one of our partners that we work with. It is us now who are left with the mantle to clean that up and keep the country going. For the first time in a very long time, civil servants get paid without any question as and when due, and that is after…...



