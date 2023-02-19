POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 36 people in an operation targeting junkies in Kamanga compound. In a statement, Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said among those arrested in the operation conducted between 17 and 18 February were five females. Mwale said all those arrested would appear in court soon, including one suspect who was found with large quantities of suspected cannabis. “Police in Lusaka arrested 36 people among them five females in an operation targeting ‘junkies’ in Kamanga compound. The operation was conducted between February 17, 2023 around 20:00 hours and February 18, 2023 around 02:00 hours. One of the suspects was found with large quantities of suspected cannabis and the Drug Enforcement Commission has been engaged…....



