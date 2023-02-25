THE Zambia Police Service has revealed that five men have been severely burnt after a fuel tanker exploded along Mungwi Road in Lusaka. Confirming the incident in a statement, Saturday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said the tanker, which was carrying 45,000 litres of petrol and destined for Vivo Energy in Mungwi road, caught fire around 11:00 hours. “Police recorded a fire incident involving a Volvo Tanker truck which was carrying 45,000 litres of Petrol which was destined for Vivo Energy in Mungwi road. The incident occurred on February 25, 2023 around 11:00 hours at Shift Rite premises along Mungwi Road in Lusaka. The vehicle is suspected to have caught fire after the spare wheel underneath the Tanker…...



