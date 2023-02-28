COMMUNITY Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba has expressed concern about the trend of involving children to participate in naked traditional acts during traditional ceremonies. In a statement, Mwamba appealed to citizens to desist from using children or exposing them to any naked acts. “My ministry has noted with concern, the growing trend of involving and exposing children during traditional ceremonies, to participate in naked traditional acts, despite them being powerless and vulnerable to make informed decisions. I, therefore, wish to implore you countrymen and women, to desist from using children and/or exposing them to naked acts. This is because the impact this has on a child, who is still growing and how this shapes their growth cannot be…...



