PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, terminated the contract of Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Mooya Lumamba. Lumamba was appointed as Permanent Secretary on September 7, 2022, after his predecessor Dr Sakwiba Musiwa was equally fired. In a statement, Tuesday, State House Chief communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema thanked Lumamba for his services rendered to the government. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contract of Mr Mooya B. C. Lumamba as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. The termination is pursuant to the provisions of Article 92 as read with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia. The President has since thanked Mr Lumamba for his services…...



