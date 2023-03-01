MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says the new dawn government’s performance can only be judged in August 2026, and not now. In an interview, recently, Kabuswe said it would be unfair for people to judge the UPND government now before its five-year mandate elapses. “Let the Zambian people judge us in August 2026, that is our judgement day. That is our judgement day where you will say ‘yes, here you have failed, here you have scored’. So, we are coming back to the Zambian people to say, the mandate you gave of five years, this is what we have done. [It’s] very, very unfair [to judge us now]. If you are in an exam, and they tell you…...



